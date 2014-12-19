BEIJING Dec 19 Macau leader Fernando Chui told
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday that he would try to
diversify Macau's casino-dependent economy, which has been hit
by the most aggressive anti-graft campaign in China in decades.
Xi, in Macau to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the
handover of the former Portuguese colony to Chinese rule, said
the world's largest gambling centre "still faces difficulties
and challenges that must be properly managed". He did not
elaborate.
Xi's pervasive anti-graft campaign contributed to a
disastrous year for major casino companies, which have lost a
combined $58 billion in market value over the past six months as
VIPs stayed away.
Once a paradise for Chinese government officials and rich
businessmen to flaunt their wealth and indulge themselves with
private jets and sumptuous hotel suites, Macau is now seen by
many to be a pathway for extracting money from China.
"We will continue to focus on economic development and
improving people's livelihood and actively promote the
appropriate diversification of the economy," Chui told Xi,
according to the Xinhua state news agency.
Chui, who will be sworn in for his second, five-year term on
Saturday, said he hoped to "achieve the sustainable development
of Macau".
Xi said the important issue for Macau for some time to come
was "how it can make greater progress on the basis of its
achievements in the last 15 years and maintain long-term
prosperity and stability", according to Xinhua.
Xi's visit comes as gambling revenues for Macau in 2014 are
expected to drop for the first time since casinos were
liberalised over a decade ago.
Wealthy high-roller gamblers have increasingly steered clear
of Macau, on the mouth of China's Pearl River delta, unnerved by
increased scrutiny over the gaming industry as Xi's anti-graft
drive shows no signs of let-up.
Macau has been held up as a good example of the "one country
two systems model" under which both it and Hong Kong came under
Chinese rule after Hong Kong was roiled recently by
pro-democracy protests for nearly three months.
Separately, Xi said he had "full confidence" in Hong Kong
leader Leung Chun-ying, who is also in Macau for the
inauguration ceremony.
"The central government will, as always, support you and the
SAR government in your work," Xi told Leung, according to
Xinhua. Hong Kong is termed a Special Administrative Region of
China.
