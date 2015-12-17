HONG KONG Dec 17 China has granted tiny Macau
control over its surrounding sea for the first time to help
boost its economic development, more than tripling the size of
the former Portuguese colony's territory.
Macau, which has an area of 30 square kilometres, will
administer its surrounding sea as well as its offshore border
with neighbouring Zhuhai city, effectively enlarging its
territory by 85 square kilometres, according to a notice on the
Macau government's website on Thursday.
The move, which will give access to mainland vessels wishing
to use Macau's waters, comes at a time when the world's biggest
casino hub is facing slumping gaming revenues and the worst
economic growth on record.
Macau is the only place in China where its citizens are
allowed to gamble in casinos. The new area, however, will not
permit any development for the gaming industry.
"Any fresh proposal for land reclamation involving Macau's
newly demarcated waters would be reported to the Central
Government; and there would be no gaming venues or commercial
gaming activities in such areas," Macau's Chief Executive Chui
Sai On wrote in a statement.
Like Hong Kong, Macau is ruled under the one country-two
systems model that affords its residents wide-ranging personal
freedoms that don't exist on the mainland. Critics say these
freedoms have been eroding under pressure from China.
Space-starved Macau, which has one of the world's highest
population densities for its 600,000 residents, will step up its
role in national policy and help boost the nation's maritime
economy, Chui added.
China has been putting pressure on Macau, home to 37
casinos, to diversify away from an industry that brings in over
80 percent of government revenue.
Casino operators have responded by building more non-gaming
amenities such as Melco Crown's Studio City resort which opened
with a Batman ride and ferris wheel.
Macau's Secretary for Economy and Finance met with
representatives of the city's six casino operators for talks
this week about enhancing Macau's economic competitiveness.
Gambling revenue has plummeted for the past 18 months, and
is expected to drop some 35 percent for 2015.
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Ryan Woo)