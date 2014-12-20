MACAU Dec 20 Chinese President Xi Jinping on
Saturday urged the world's biggest gambling hub, Macau, to
accelerate diversification away from its bread-and-butter casino
industry, which has lost about $60 billion in market value over
the last six months.
Xi, in Macau to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the former
Portuguese colony's handover to Chinese rule, said although it
had developed rapidly, certain deep-seated problems which have
existed for a long time had come to light.
"It is important for Macau to adopt a global, nationwide,
future-oriented and long-term perspective, formulate appropriate
plans and blueprints for its development and promote sound
economic and social development," Xi said, in comments carried
on Chinese state television.
"Focus on building a global tourism and leisure centre ...
promote the Macanese economy's appropriate diversification and
sustainable development. This is of great importance for the
interests of the people of Macau."
Xi, who made no direct mention of Macau's casinos, swore in
Macau leader Ferenando Chui for his second, five-year term at
the ceremony, which was also attended by Hong Kong chief
executive Leung Chun-ying.
Chui said the government would continue to give priority to
stable development and the orderly adjustment of the economic
structure.
Xi's visit comes as Macau has been battered by his pervasive
anti-corruption campaign, with revenues for 2014 expected to
drop for the first time since casinos were liberalised over a
decade ago.
High-roller gamblers have increasingly steered clear of
Macau, on the mouth of the Pearl River delta, unnerved by the
increased scrutiny of the gaming industry as Xi's anti-graft
drive shows no signs of let-up.
Record flows of mainland mom and pop players, known as "mass
market" customers, are also spending less on the gambling
tables. The outlook looks gloomy, with Xi's campaign unrelenting
and weak growth curbing demand to gamble in China's only legal
casino hub, despite two new resorts set to open on the city's
Cotai strip.
Macau, a special administrative region like neighbouring
Hong Kong, is opening eight new casinos over the next three
years, adding infrastructure including a 30 km bridge connecting
Macau, Hong Kong and the mainland and high-speed rail.
Yet a series of negative factors including negative credit
growth, regulatory restrictions on visas and a smoking ban look
set to impact revenue growth for at least the first half of
2015.
Macau has been held up as a good example of the "one country
two systems" model, under which both it and Hong Kong came under
Chinese rule, after Hong Kong was roiled recently by
pro-democracy protests for nearly three months.
Xi praised the model saying it was also in the interests of
international investors.
"No matter what difficulties or challenges we may encounter,
they could never shake our confidence and resolve to uphold the
principle and advance the practice of 'one country, two
systems'."
(Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in BEIJING; Writing by
Farah Master; Editing by Robert Birsel)