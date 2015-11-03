HONG KONG Nov 3 Britain has agreed to
repatriate to Macau $44 million of ill-gotten assets belonging
to a former top Macau official who was jailed in 2008 for
bribery and money laundering.
Under the agreement, "most of the illicit assets abroad" of
Macau's former secretary for transport and public works would be
sent back to the former Portuguese colony in southeast China,
the Macau government said in a statement on Tuesday.
Ao Man-long, was the most senior official to be tried since
Macau returned to Chinese rule in 1999.
His trial was the biggest corruption case in Macau's history
and anti-graft officers said at the time they had evidence he
had acquired a fortune of about $100 million, more than 57 times
his income over seven years as a top policy secretary.
"Until today, most of Ao's proceeds of corruption abroad
that the Macau court ordered to confiscate have already been
successfully recovered," the government said.
The repatriation comes as China is trying to stamp out
corruption, which has plunged Macau, the world's largest
gambling hub, into a downward spiral as high rollers keep a low
profile and steer clear of China's only legal casino centre.
The agreement comes after Chinese President Xi Jinping
sealed a raft of investment deals with Britain, totalling more
than $60 billion, during an October visit there.
Ao was in charge of approving land sales to property
developers vying for a slice of real estate in land-starved
Macau. He is serving a 29 year sentence in the Chinese special
administrative region.
Following his trial, the Macau government applied for an
injunction to freeze his proceeds and assets from accounts in
Britain.
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Robert Birsel)