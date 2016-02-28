HONG KONG Feb 28 Macau's anti-corruption agency
has begun an investigation into a former senior figure in the
public prosecutions office, an official and lawmakers said on
Sunday, the most high-profile graft case in the world's largest
gambling hub in a decade.
The Commission Against Corruption said in a statement on its
website on Saturday that it had initiated a criminal
investigation into a case involving "former leadership staff of
the Public Prosecutions Office" (PPO) who received illicit gains
of 44 million patacas from public work contracts worth more than
167 million patacas ($21 million).
Two lawmakers and several casino executives confirmed to
Reuters that Ho Chio Meng, chief prosecutor until 2014, was the
key official being investigated.
Ho, who was once tipped as a candidate for the chief
executive post in the former Portuguese colony that reverted to
Chinese rule in 1999, was photographed by Macau media entering
the enclave's court of final appeal on Saturday.
"It is Ho," said one lawmaker, who asked not to be
identified because of the sensitivity of the issue.
"I am not surprised as in 2015 he was not seen in Macau for
many months and it was said that he was in the mainland."
The South China Morning Post reported that Ho had been
arrested. It was not possible to reach Ho or any of his
representatives for comment.
Macau's corruption body said some of the people involved in
the corruption case had been detained, while travel restrictions
had been put on others, as well as "suspension from public
duties".
The investigation into Ho comes after nine people, including
government officials, were investigated for graft in 2015. That
was in stark contrast to 2014, when no high-profile officials
were questioned about bribery.
Macau, the only place in China where nationals can legally
gamble in casinos, has been trying to clean up its act after
President Xi Jinping initiated a broad crackdown against
corruption in 2014.
Former secretary for transport and public works, Ao
Man-long, was arrested in 2006 for bribe-taking, money
laundering and abuse of power. There had been no large-scale
investigations into officials after Ao's case until the
appointment of Commissioner Against Corruption Cheong Weng Chon,
who was sworn in during a visit by Xi in December 2014.
The push to wipe out graft in the southern Chinese special
administrative region comes as gambling revenues have slumped to
five-year lows, hitting the revenues of casino titans Sands
China, Wynn Macau, Galaxy Entertainment
, SJM Holdings, MGM China and Melco
Crown.
($1 = 7.9990 patacas)
(Reporting by Farah Master and Donny Kwok; Editing by Paul
Tait)