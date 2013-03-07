By Farah Master
Hong Kong, March 7
Hong Kong, March 7 Born in Macau, the world's
largest gambling hub now awash with investment, Tyler Kuan could
easily have been complacent about life. Instead, he wants to go
to London and back - on a bicycle equipped with a fold-out tent
and only a handful of funds.
Billions of dollars of foreign investment are being pumped
into the former Portuguese colony and there are ample
opportunities to work in the lucrative casino industry, but the
gangly 27-year-old is turning his back on all that to spend
years pedalling thousands of kilometres alone, all in the name
of adventure.
"Life in Macau is not bad, it is too good," said Kuan. "It's
very easy to earn lots of money and buy whatever you want but
there is a need to look beyond the material value."
Kuan, who once worked as a casino dealer, left his most
recent job as a trainee engineer in Macau and started his
journey in March.
With six days behind him now, Kuan aims to get to London in
around 9 months, travelling through terrain ranging from Tibet
to Norway.
But his planned route there and back again - weaving around
Asia, Europe Africa and the Middle East en route - will take
five years. He will carry 120,000 Macau patacas ($15,000) and
the bicycle.
One of the biggest constraints will be the language barrier
in the different countries, he says. Snowy roads, being robbed
and someone approaching him with an AK47 are also worries, but
he plans to blog about his adventures en route.
Kuan is confident that all will go well. Having planned and
practiced for the trip over the past few years, he has spent the
last 9 months making final adjustments and fit outs to his
bicycle. He will take part-time jobs as needed along the way.
"I have been reading travel cyclists diaries, watching Man
vs Wild and learning from what people have done in the past," he
said. "Knowledge is the best teacher."
Why not travel in more comfort? It's simple, Kuan said -
travellers miss too much from a plane.
"London is only one stop on my whole journey," he added.
"Biking is the right way to travel."
