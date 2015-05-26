By Farah Master
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG May 27 As revenue plummets at China's
only legal gambling hub, global casino operators have a new
mantra - what happens in Vegas, must also happen in Macau.
Diversifying into hotels, entertainment and retail is the
only game in town for companies like Melco Crown Entertainment
Ltd and Galaxy Entertainment Group. The
latter's two new resort projects, worth $3.2 billion, open in
Macau later on Wednesday.
Nevada's casino giants blazed a trail in 1999, as Las Vegas
sought to shed its 'Sin City' image and become a tourist
destination, and non-gaming now accounts for more than
two-thirds of total revenue. In Macau, the motivation is
different, but urgent - gaming revenue is set to drop 26-30
percent this year as Beijing's unrelenting clampdown on
corruption saps appetite for ostentatious gambling.
"We have really focused our attention on things beyond gaming
to reach out for a new group of people and tap into new revenue
streams," said JD Clayton, president of Melco's Studio City
resort project, speaking this month at a conference.
Macau operators have little option but to consider such
moves, with gaming still accounting for around 90 percent of
revenue. As well as the mainland's crackdown, Macau's government
is forcing casino firms, also including SJM Holdings Ltd
, MGM China Holdings Ltd <2282.HK), Wynn Macau Ltd
and Sands China Ltd, to diversify resorts
being built on the Vegas-style Cotai strip by allocating coveted
gaming tables based on non-gaming amenities.
Galaxy, whose new facilities include a Broadway-themed
hotel, a street food market and a river adventure ride, has been
awarded 150 gaming tables - well below the 400 it asked for.
According to company data, Cotai strip casino facilities,
which also provide a range of leisure and retail options, make
up to seven times more in earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization than casinos on Macau's teeming
main peninsula. Retail has provided a buffer - particularly for
Sands - even as gaming table revenue in the territory has
slumped for 11 straight months.
MICHELIN, BATMAN ATTRACTIONS
Industry executives say differences in Chinese cultural
behaviour mean Macau is never likely to match Vegas for
non-gaming revenue growth. Still, change is under way, with the
average length of stay in hotel casinos edging up to 1.5 nights
in the first two months of this year from 1.4 nights last year,
according to statistics from Macau's tourism bureau.
That's been encouraged by Macau's 29,000 hotel rooms - Vegas
has an estimated 60,000 - offering discounts to encourage longer
trips and spur spending, say analysts.
Another encouragement - the number of Michelin-star
restaurants in Macau has more than doubled since 2009. And
tourist attractions are multiplying, with Melco's Studio City
featuring a giant Ferris wheel and a Batman movie-themed ride at
the resort when it opens in the second half of this year.
The non-gaming push requires investment and isn't without
risk. Lacklustre demand for the Cirque du Soleil Zaia show
forced Sands China to cancel a 10-year contract after three and
a half years, while Wynn shut its only Macau night club due to
customers' preference for baccarat tables.
But operators have no choice but to diversify, said Tom
Arasi, former head of Las Vegas Sands Corp's Singapore
resort.
"It doesn't really matter what we think. Governments are
going to give these treasured gaming licenses provided that we
do this," said Arasi, now president and chief operating officer
of the Philippines Solaire Resort in Manila.
