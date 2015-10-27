* Hollywood-themed Studio City targets mass market
* No VIP baccarat lounges, represents shift for Macau
* 2nd casino to open this year amid slump for casino hub
By Farah Master
MACAU, Oct 27 Batman and Wonder Woman are just
some of the superheroes casino operator Melco Crown
Entertainment Ltd is deploying at its new $3.2 billion
casino in Macau, which opens on Tuesday in the midst of a sharp
downturn for the Asian gambling playground.
Mariah Carey will headline a star-studded opening ceremony
for the Hollywood-themed Studio City resort, Melco Crown's third
in the southern Chinese territory, the only place in the country
where casino gambling is legal.
Studio City represents a break from the other 37 casinos
operating in Macau. It has no VIP baccarat lounges and will
focus instead on mass-market casual gamblers, in a sign of the
times for the world's largest gambling hub.
Macau's gaming revenues have slumped to around 4-year lows
as China's economic growth slows and a corruption crackdown
deters high-rollers. Studio City brings a new element to the
city in terms of non-gaming amenities, but analysts say its
opening will not change the industry's gloomy outlook.
"Until the macro situation is resolved, it is unlikely that
new property openings no matter from which operator will add
significantly to industry revenues," said Michael Ting, analyst
at CIMB Securities in Hong Kong.
Studio City is the second resort to open in Macau this year
after Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd opened its
Broadway casino and resort extension in May.
Melco received permission to operate 250 gaming tables, more
than the 150 tables predicted by analysts but less than the 400
tables Melco had requested from the government.
Studio City's non-gaming elements were the main reason for
the allocation, said Lionel Leong, Macau's secretary for economy
and finance. The government granted Galaxy 150 tables earlier
this year and an additional 100 last week.
Since opening in May, Galaxy has grown its market share
among the six Macau operators, even though it posted a 29
percent revenue drop for the third quarter.
Union Gaming analyst Grant Govertsen said Galaxy was
benefitting from strong growth in its mass segment, even though
it remained vulnerable to another slump in VIP revenue due to
its reliance on big-spenders.
Melco, by contrast, is more positioned towards the non-VIP
sector, a strategy its latest casino is set to reinforce.
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Stephen Coates)