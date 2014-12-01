HONG KONG Dec 1 Gambling revenue in the world's
biggest gambling hub Macau fell 19.6 percent in November on an
annual basis, the sixth consecutive drop, as China's pervasive
war on corruption and slowing economic growth damp the appetite
to wager.
Gambling revenue from Macau's 35 casinos fell to 24.3
billion patacas ($3.04 billion) in November, the fifth
consecutive monthly decline, from 33.5 billion patacas a year
earlier, according to data released by the Macau government on
Monday.
Analysts were expecting a decline of 18 percent to 21
percent.
The southern Chinese territory, a special administrative
region like neighbouring Hong Kong, is the only place in China
where casino gambling is legal. Macau made $45 billion in
gambling revenue last year.
A slew of factors over the past six months have cut the
number of so-called "mass market" gamers from the mainland.
($1 = 7.9829 patacas)
(Reporting by Farah Master)