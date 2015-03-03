HONG KONG, March 3 Gambling revenue in Macau,
the world's biggest gaming hub, dropped 48.6 percent in
February, the worst drop on record, as an economic slowdown and
a campaign by Chinese authorities against conspicuous spending
kept some wealthy players away.
Revenue fell to 19.5 billion patacas ($2.44 billion), from
38 billion patacas a year earlier, according to data released by
Macau's Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.
Analysts were expecting a decline of 45 percent to 55
percent.
This was the ninth consecutive monthly fall in gambling
revenue from China's only legal casino hub, which is a special
administrative region like neighboring Hong Kong.
($1 = 7.9831 patacas)
