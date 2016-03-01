(Adds graphic link)
HONG KONG, March 1 The Chinese territory of
Macau on Tuesday posted its best monthly gambling revenue
performance since October last year, boosted by an increase in
tourist numbers over the Lunar New Year holiday to the world's
largest casino hub.
The former Portuguese colony said growth in gambling revenue
dropped 0.1 percent to 19.5 billion patacas ($2.4 billion),
above analysts' expectations of a fall of 2-10 percent. It was
the 21st consecutive monthly fall, but the smallest decline in
20 months.
Macau's economy, which relies on the casino industry for
over 80 percent of government revenues, has been hit a decline
in big spending VIP gamblers as a prolonged anti-corruption
campaign launched by the Beijing government in 2014 curbs
conspicuous spending. Gambling revenues have been languishing at
more than five-year lows.
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Stephen
Coates)