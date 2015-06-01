(Adds detail on Macau, industry context)

* May revenue falls to about $2.5 bln vs $4 bln a year ago

* Pace of decline eases, operators boosting retail business

* Declines began after start of anti-corruption drive

By Farah Master

HONG KONG, June 1 Gambling revenue in the Chinese territory of Macau plummeted 37 percent in May, marking one year of consecutive monthly declines as wealthy gamblers continued to steer clear of the country's only legal casino hub.

In a trend that's forcing casino operators to diversify into entertainment and retail business, revenue in the world's biggest gambling centre has been falling since President Xi Jinping began a crackdown on corruption targeting illicit outflows of money from China.

Data released by the Macau government on Monday showed gambling revenue fell to 20.3 billion patacas ($2.5 billion) from 32.4 billion patacas a year earlier.

Steep as it was, the drop was in line with analysts' forecasts for a decline of around 38 percent. May's tumble was also less than those recorded in the three previous months, helped by the fact that May included a national holiday, stoking leisure spending, as well as the opening of two new Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd resort projects.

The former Portuguese colony, which relies on the gambling industry for over 80 percent of revenue, reported a 25 percent economic contraction in the first quarter, the most since quarterly numbers became available in 2002.

Keen to reduce that reliance, Macau authorities have been forcing casino operators to diversify into other non-gaming businesses, linking gaming table allocations to the amount of non-gaming amenities companies offer.

Galaxy, whose new facilities include a Broadway-themed hotel, a street food market and a river adventure ride, in May was awarded 150 gaming tables - well below the 400 to 500 tables casino operators have requested for new resorts.

The push for diversification is also in line with a wider plan for Macau as China's prime leisure and tourism hub, together with neighbouring island Hengqin, already home to a mega amusement park.

Investors remain optimistic on the territory's long-term prospects citing future infrastructure development that will slash travel time to the enclave in coming years, and the still limited number of China's 1.4 billion population to have visited. ($1 = 7.9810 patacas) (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Kenneth Maxwell)