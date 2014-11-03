(Changes date of data release in paragraph 2 to Tuesday, not
By Farah Master
HONG KONG Nov 3 October is set to be the worst
month on record for casino revenues in the world's biggest
gambling hub Macau as China's pervasive war on corruption,
combined with fewer tourists and slowing economic growth, dampen
the appetite to wager.
Gambling revenues for the month are expected to have fallen
some 20-23 percent year-on-year, analysts say, the sharpest drop
since the former Portuguese colony started keeping records.
October would also be the fifth consecutive month of
declines after two years of rapid growth which saw Macau surpass
Las Vegas in revenue by seven times. The special administrative
region is the only place where casino gambling is legal in
China, and the Macau government is due to report the October
revenue figures on Tuesday, as Monday is a government holiday.
"It is worse in October than it was before October," Steve
Wynn, chief executive of Wynn Macau Ltd, told a recent
earnings call. The casino operator is building a $4 billion
integrated resort, complete with a lake and air-conditioned
gondolas, in the territory.
"I don't know if it is a squall or if we are in the rainy
season, or how long it will last, but we are still very bullish
on Macau," the gaming magnate added.
Casino revenues make up about 80 percent of Macau's income.
Beijing's two-year anti-corruption campaign has taken its
toll on the gaming sector, keeping big-spending, wealthy
gamblers away - data from Macau's gaming and inspection bureau
shows that VIP revenue accounted for a record low 56 percent of
total revenues in the third quarter.
A slew of factors over the past six months have also cut the
number of so-called "mass market" gamers from the mainland.
Many small-time gamblers combine visits to Macau with Hong
Kong, which is an hour away by high-speed ferry. Tourist numbers
have fallen after China restricted access to Hong Kong due to
pro-democracy protests in the city. Tighter visa regulations by
the Macau government have also shortened the number of days
visitors can stay.
Macau government curbs on the popular UnionPay credit card,
which gamers widely used to circumvent China's strict currency
regulations, have also curtailed gambling spend, as have the
tight credit conditions and falling housing prices in the
mainland, where economic growth is slowing.
Casino operators are also waiting to see the impact of a ban
on smoking in casino floors, which began in October.
Hong Kong listed gaming shares have fallen between 20-38
percent since the start of the year, substantially
underperforming the benchmark Hang Seng Index which is up 2
percent in the same period, and highlighting investors concerns
about Macau's gambling prospects.
Casino operators, however, are more optimistic about the
future: Macau remains on track to become home for 8 new casino
resorts in the coming 3 years.
Sheldon Adelson, chief executive of Las Vegas Sands Corp
and Sands China Ltd, has also described Macau
casino operators' current woes as cyclical.
"It is only a matter of time before the cycle reverses
itself," he said at a recent post-earnings briefing. "No one has
ever suggested that the behavior of Chinese and Asian people,
which has been established over a 3,000-year history, is going
to change."
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)