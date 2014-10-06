MACAU Oct 6 Gambling revenue in the world's
biggest gambling hub Macau fell 11.7 percent in September on an
annual basis, the fourth consecutive monthly decline this year,
as Beijing's campaign against corruption and falling housing
prices in China sapped demand from big-spending customers.
Gambling revenue from Macau's 35 casinos fell to 25.6
billion patacas (3.21 billion US dollar) in September from 29
billion patacas a year earlier, according to data released by
the Macau government on Monday. Analysts were expecting a
decline of 13-15 percent.
The southern Chinese territory of Macau, a special
administrative region like neighbouring Hong Kong, is the only
place in China where casino gambling is legal. Macau made $45
billion in gambling revenue last year, but growth in the past
four months has slowed sharply to lows not seen since 2009.
(1 US dollar = 7.9860 Macau pataca)
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Miral Fahmy & Shri
Navaratnam)