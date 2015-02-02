HONG KONG Feb 2 Gambling revenue in the world's biggest gambling hub fell 17.4 percent year-on-year in January, marking the eighth consecutive monthly decline as wealthy high roller VIP gamblers were spooked by China's corruption crackdown.

January's revenue dropped to 23.7 billion patacas ($2.97 billion), according to figures from the Macau gaming and inspection bureau. That compared to a 30.4 percent plunge in December.

The southern Chinese territory of Macau, a special administrative region like neighbouring Hong Kong, is the only place in China where casino gambling is legal. ($1 = 7.9804 patacas) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Writing by Farah Master; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)