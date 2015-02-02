HONG KONG Feb 2 Gambling revenue in the world's
biggest gambling hub fell 17.4 percent year-on-year in January,
marking the eighth consecutive monthly decline as wealthy high
roller VIP gamblers were spooked by China's corruption
crackdown.
January's revenue dropped to 23.7 billion patacas ($2.97
billion), according to figures from the Macau gaming and
inspection bureau. That compared to a 30.4 percent plunge in
December.
The southern Chinese territory of Macau, a special
administrative region like neighbouring Hong Kong, is the only
place in China where casino gambling is legal.
($1 = 7.9804 patacas)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Writing by Farah Master; Editing by
Shri Navaratnam)