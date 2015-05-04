(Corrects headline to remove the word record)
HONG KONG May 4 Gambling revenue in the Chinese
territory of Macau plummeted 38.8 percent in April from a year
earlier, the eleventh consecutive monthly fall as wealthy
gamblers steered clear of the country's only legal casino hub.
A crackdown on corruption led by Chinese leader Xi Jinping,
which targets the illicit outflow of money from China, has
slammed revenues in the world's biggest gambling hub, a former
playground for connected businessmen and government officials.
While Macau's revenues still remain close to 6 times that of
Las Vegas, the slowdown is highly visible within the former
Portuguese colony's 35 casinos.
Gambling revenue fell to 19.167 billion patacas ($2.40
billion) in April, from 31.318 billion patacas a year earlier,
according to data released by the Macau government on Monday.
Analysts were expecting a decline of around 38-40 percent.
($1 = 7.9790 patacas)
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)