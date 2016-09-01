HONG KONG, Sept 1 Macau, the world's biggest
casino hub, posted a 1.1 percent rise in gambling revenue in
August, the first positive monthly year-over-year growth in more
than two years, after the opening of Wynn Macau's $4
billion resort in the southern Chinese territory.
August marks the first upward tick for the former Portuguese
colony since May 2014, after monthly revenues plummeted to
five-year lows due to a major anti-graft campaign and slowing
economic growth in the world's second largest economy.
Gambling revenue was 18.8 billion patacas ($2.4 billion),
government data showed on Thursday, at the top end of analysts'
expectations that varied from a drop of 3 percent to a 1 percent
growth.
