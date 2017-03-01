HONG KONG, March 1 Gambling revenue in the
Chinese territory of Macau surged almost 18 percent in February,
after dropping over the past three years when a prolonged
anti-corruption campaign and slowing economic growth hurt
business at the world's biggest casino hub.
Gambling revenue rose to 23 billion patacas ($2.9 billion)
last month, from 19.5 billion patacas a year ago, government
data showed on Wednesday, as more visitors came to Macau over
the national new year holiday at the start of February.
Macau's gambling revenues have been rising over the past
seven months, buoyed by the opening of multi-billion dollar
casinos by Sands China Ltd and Wynn Macau Ltd
.
($1 = 7.9810 patacas)
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Himani Sarkar)