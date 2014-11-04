HONG KONG Nov 3 Gambling revenue in the world's
biggest gambling hub Macau fell 23 percent year-on-year in
October, the steepest drop on record, as China's pervasive war
on corruption, combined with fewer tourists and slowing economic
growth, damp the appetite to wager.
Gambling revenue from Macau's 35 casinos fell to 28 billion
patacas ($3.5 billion) in October, the fifth consecutive monthly
decline this year, from 36.5 billion patacas a year earlier,
according to data released by the Macau government on Tuesday.
Analysts were expecting a 20 percent to 23 percent decline.
The southern Chinese territory of Macau, a special
administrative region like neighbouring Hong Kong, is the only
place in China where casino gambling is legal. Macau made $45
billion in gambling revenue last year.
China's two-year-old crackdown on corruption has kept
wealthy, big-spending gamblers away and a slew of factors over
the past six months have decreased the number of so-called "mass
market" gamers from the mainland.
($1 = 7.9824 Macau pataca)
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Miral Fahmy)