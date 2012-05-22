* Industry players gather in Macau for G2E Asia gaming
conference
* Focus on Asia casino build-out as China growth slows
* Macau's May revenues likely to see notable slowdown, says
analyst
By Farah Master
MACAU, May 22 Gaming executives and industry
players gathering for a convention in Macau on Tuesday may have
to finally confront what they have been predicting for the past
two years -- a sharp slowing of growth in the world's hottest
gambling market.
As China's economic expansion slows and high rollers from
the mainland become more cautious, growth in Macau's gambling
revenue could ease to around 11 percent year-on-year in May,
analysts say. That is a healthy number, but a far cry from the
up to 70 percent monthly growth rates seen in 2010 and even the
22 percent growth in April.
If May's growth is confirmed at 11 percent, it will be the
lowest number recorded since July 2009. But revenues will still
be a record for a single month.
"We are on the 18th month of a gradual decline rate. May
will likely see a notable slowdown in the growth rate, but a
record overall number," said Grant Govertsen, Managing Partner
at Union Gaming Research in Macau.
The three-day conference at the Global Gaming Expo Asia,
known as the G2E, focuses on the outlook for gambling in the
region. Of particular interest is the emergence of new casinos
being built in Macau, the Philippines and Vietnam at a time when
growth is slowing in the formerly turbo-charged Asian
economies.
Revenues in Macau, once a sleepy Portuguese fishing village
and now a boom town and the biggest gambling market in the
world, will be closely watched by Asian peers. Of particular
interest is how much Chinese VIP spenders will be crippled by
bad debt and the impact that will have on their gambling.
Macau, where casinos raked in $33 billion last year, is
expected to make around $40 billion in 2012, with a growth rate
estimated at 18 to 25 percent, down from 42 percent in 2011.
High-spending Chinese gamblers account for around 70 percent of
revenues, but their spending is dropping, analysts say.
The gap is increasingly being made up by China's emerging
middle class, which has swarmed Macau's baccarat tables in
record numbers. The mass market, made up of these newly moneyed
Chinese, has so far been able to offset a dip in VIP revenues.
May's revenue figure will, nonetheless, be closely watched
to see if there is a sharper decline than expected.
Billy Ng, director at Merrill Lynch Asia Pacific Ltd, based
in Hong Kong, expects May growth at around 11 percent.
"It could go 13, 14 or 8, 9. If it turns out to be 8 or 9
... I think that's a very shocking number to see," he said.
Casino stocks listed in Hong Kong have fallen between 12 and
23 percent since the start of May. The stocks, which trade with
high volatility on a daily basis, a re lagging an 11 percent drop
in the benchmark Hang Seng Index, on worries that weak
China growth will hit the sector often seen as a play on
mainland consumption.
AFFECTED BY CHINA PROPERTY, STOCKS
Some analysts are forecasting a deeper slowdown in the
sector, predicting the year-on-year trend could turn negative in
the fourth quarter and lead to weaker revenues in 2013.
"To assume that Macau gaming revenues will continue to grow
at a double-digit pace, is to assume that the epic pace of
property appreciation in China continues," said Mike Turner,
analyst at Washington-based brokerage Compass Point.
Macau's boom in the past two years has been due in large
part to the assets of many VIP customers in China appreciating
sharply.
Those big spenders are also given credit by junket operators
based on the value of their property or stocks. So with property
prices easing and stock markets weak in China, Turner expects
this to be mirrored in gambling revenues.
Other analysts, however, remain upbeat on Macau's future,
citing a deeply unpenetrated market that will see further
infrastructure development.
And casino owners operating in Macau are undeterred by
possible easing of growth.
Billionaire Sheldon Adelson, the chairman of Las Vegas Sands
, opened his new $4.4 billion casino on the Cotai strip
last month, a reclaimed stretch of land off the Macau island of
Taipa.
Rival Wynn Macau, a subsidiary of Wynn Resorts Ltd,
said this month it had received approval to develop a 51-acre
(20-hectare) plot on the strip.
Sands and Wynn both also have casinos on the main Macau
peninsula, along with Macau kingpin Stanley Ho's SJM Holdings
.
Other operators who own Macau's 35 casinos include MGM
Resorts MGM China, Galaxy Entertainment
and Melco Crown .
Macau, located on China's southern tip, has been a goldmine
for the six casino players because of surging demand from
mainland visitors and high rolling VIPs, eager to place their
bets in the only city in the country where its 1.3 billion
citizens are legally allowed to gamble in casinos.
Cotai seems to be where the big spenders are headed.
Since the opening of Galaxy's gold-themed palace, Galaxy
Macau, in Cotai last year, the visitor flow to the strip has
been steadily rising. The opening of Adelson's Cotai Central has
cemented a shift away from the main peninsula, say analysts.
Lawrence Ho, chief executive of Melco, a $13 billion
company, said the outlook for Macau in 2012 remains solid.
"With the potential for a significant increase in
penetration, a supportive infrastructure development pipeline,
as well as the economic growth and increasing prosperity of our
major feeder market, we believe the future of Macau is well
supported."
But investors in gaming stocks may need more convincing if
May gambling revenues indicate a lower number than expected.
"Based on the first 20 days of May, we believe revenue is
trending at 9-12 percent year-on-year growth, below our prior
estimate of 15-19 percent year-on-year growth and our current 18
percent year-on-year 2012 estimate," said Cameron McKnight, an
analyst at U.S. brokerage Wells Fargo.