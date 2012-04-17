* No suggestion of wrongdoing by tycoons made by Macau court
* Chinese Estates shares to resume trade on Wednesday
By Stephen Aldred and Alison Leung
HONG KONG, April 17 A Hong Kong property
developer whose name was mentioned as a witness in a Macau
corruption trial has denied any suggestion of wrongdoing linked
to the case brought against a former Macau government official.
Joseph Lau, chairman of Chinese Estates Holdings,
was one of two Hong Kong tycoons mentioned in the case in nearby
Macau, which comes at a sensitive time in Hong Kong after a
series of scandals that have rocked the financial centre.
No charges were brought against Lau or the other Hong Kong
tycoon, Steven Lo, chairman of BMA Investment and South China
Football Club. Lo was not immediately available for comment.
The Macau court did not say there had been any wrongdoing on
the part of either of them in the trial of Ao Man-long, the
former official who, according to a court statement, is accused
of receiving bribes and money laundering.
Ao is already serving a 28-year jail term for taking bribes.
Lau's company, Chinese Estates Holdings, said in a statement
that he had been requested to attend the Macau Court of Final
Appeal only as a witness and had not been charged.
"He denies the allegations in the Macau proceedings which
suggest he or his company might have made an unlawful
advancement or bribe to Mr. Ao whatsoever," the statement said.
Shares in Chinese Estates Holdings were suspended on Tuesday
and are set to resume trading on Wednesday.
A company in which Lau and Lo are invested was among three
bidders that submitted tenders in 2004 for five parcels of land
opposite Macau's airport, Macau's Court of Final Appeal heard
from the prosecution.
An assessment committee had found that none of the tenders
met requirements. Lau and Lo's company, which was not named, won
the tender after Ao became involved and received a bribe of
HK$20 million ($2.6 million), the prosecution said.
There was no suggestion in the trial that this was with the
knowledge of Lau or Lo or that they had done anything wrong.
In March 2011, Chinese Estates bought the remaining 29.99
percent stake it did not hold in Moon Ocean, the owner of a
leasehold interest in land near Macau's airport, the company's
interim report showed.
Chinese Estates plans to develop the site in Macau into a
high-end residential project with a total residential gross
floor area of about 5.79 million square feet.
"Ao was the only person being charged in the trial yesterday
and the case will be heard again tomorrow," a Macau government
official told Reuters on Tuesday.
Hong Kong is a former British colony that returned to
Chinese rule in 1997. Portugal handed back Macau, now the
world's largest gaming destination, on the other side of the
Pearl Estuary to Hong Kong, to China two years later.
The Macau case comes less than a month after Hong Kong's
Independent Commission Against Corruption arrested the
co-chairmen of Sun Hung Kai Properties, the city's
largest developer in terms of market value, on suspicion of
corruption.
No charges have been laid against billionaire brothers
Raymond and Thomas Kwok.
Hong Kong's leadership race was also marred by scandals,
which have sparked anger over the tight links between tycoons
and the city's leaders.