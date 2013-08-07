Aug 7 Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd's
second-quarter net profit more than doubled as growth
in its mass customer base offset softness in the high-roller
market amid China's economic slowdown.
Net income for the April-to-July period rose to $181 million
from $82.3 million last year. Net income for the first half of
the year was $234.8 million, compared with a Thomson Reuters
forecast of $143.6 million.
Controlled by Australian billionaire James Packer and Hong
Kong businessman Lawrence Ho, Melco is one of the six licensed
casino operators in Macau, a southern territory of China that is
the only place in the country where casino gambling is legal.