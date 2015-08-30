(Repeats Sunday story with no changes)
By Farah Master
HONG KONG, Aug 30 Just days after authorities
raided five pawn shops in the Chinese territory Macau, many of
the neon-lit stores in the world's biggest gambling hub are
still letting punters make fake purchases to skirt rules on how
much cash they can take out of China.
China's money export caps are among the tools it uses to
control its currency and economy, and authorities believe the
ruse facilitated by pawn shops in the former Portuguese
territory is also used by corrupt officials and business people
to send ill-gotten cash out of the mainland.
At 10.30 am on Thursday, three Chinese men gathered in a
tiny pawn store less than 100 metres from Macau's onion-shaped
Lisboa casino. One, with spiky black hair and navy cotton
trousers, watched as the female cashier counted wads of HK$1,000
bills he had just signed for through multiple bank cards.
Placing three stacks totalling HK$300,000 ($38,700) into his
black leather bag after signing at least two bank card receipts,
he pulled out another card and told the cashier in mandarin to
give him another HK$200,000.
The transaction, which took less than 10 minutes, shows the
ease with which Chinese gamblers in Macau, which generates more
than five times the gambling revenue of Las Vegas, can use
credit cards to skirt China's currency restrictions, which limit
withdrawals to 20,000 yuan or US$3,200, and its money-laundering
rules.
The use of China's state-backed UnionPay card, which has a
virtual monopoly in China, has been a convenient way for people
to get money out of the country.
Typically a customer in Macau can go to one of close to 200
pawn shops that sell watches or jewellery, and swipe their card
to get cash without buying anything.
No one knows for sure how much Chinese money is being
channelled illegally into Macau. Tam Chi Keong, an assistant
professor at the Macau University of Science and Technology,
puts the total at HK$1.57 trillion a year through various
channels.
Reuters asked UnionPay and the Macau police for comment on
the improper use of card machines and cards by shops and
customers in Macau. Neither had immediately responded.
LYING LOW
Macau police arrested 17 people on Monday for their alleged
involvement in fraudulent bank card use, but three days later, a
Reuters survey found that money was still moving freely through
its pawn shops.
Of 13 shops polled, four would not let people use credit or
debit cards to get cash, but eight said customers could withdraw
any amount as long as they had the funds in their account, while
one said it would allow up to 50,000 yuan per card.
In one instance an elderly female assistant told Reuters in
mandarin that they could permit withdrawals of any amount using
UnionPay cards, but her male colleague quickly interjected.
"No, we don't do that," he said, then spoke to her under his
breath in Cantonese, shaking his head in disagreement.
Others were open about the legal dangers.
"We cannot right now because of the police checks," said a
young male attendant at a store selling diamond accessories.
"Have to wait a while. Not sure how long. Maybe a month or so."
While the raids this week specifically targeted UnionPay
cash terminals where the transaction location had been illegally
altered to the mainland instead of Macau, it is sending a
broader signal to the industry, said the executive of a local
firm that arranges casino trips - known as junket operators.
"It is a sign from China to tell people to be careful.
UnionPay will still be used as it is one of the main ways for
people to get money out like that," he said.
He said a crackdown on underground banking was having a
bigger impact. That especially hurts high roller VIPs and the
junket operators that act as pseudo banks, advancing credit to
players and collecting their debts thereafter.
Macao's gambling revenues have plunged for the last 14
months as wealthy punters have stayed away, intimidated by
President Xi Jinping's crackdown on corruption and conspicuous
consumption by party officials.
Over the past week, China's central bank and the public
security ministry announced a new anti-money-laundering pact and
a three-month crackdown on underground banking.
"It is unlikely things will get better for at least a year,"
said the junket operator.
($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 6.3865 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Will Waterman)