HONG KONG May 25 Moody's downgraded Macau's
issuer rating to Aa3 from Aa2 on Wednesday and assigned it a
negative outlook given a protracted slump in the gambling sector
on which the city's economy overwhelmingly depends.
China's slowing economy and a pervasive anti-corruption
crackdown has sapped demand from wealthy gamblers and prompted
operators in the southern Chinese city to shift their focus to
lower spending regular punters.
Although gambling income is still five times that of Las
Vegas, last year revenues in the former Portuguese colony
dropped 34 percent to $29 billion. Average monthly revenues have
halved from what they were at the start of 2014 and are set to
fall for a 24th consecutive month in May.
The international credit rating agency said the downgrade
was in response to "the sharp weakening in the economy, with
growth remaining highly volatile."
The long-term foreign currency bond ceiling was lowered to
Aa2 from Aaa and its long-term foreign currency deposit ceiling
rating was cut to Aa3 from Aa2.
Moody's, which still rates Macau three notches below the top
Aaa rating, said its credit profile remains strong compared with
many other places.
Macau's growth is highly dependent on the gambling sector,
which accounts for 58.3 percent of economic output at current
producer prices, about three-fourths of its service exports, and
three-quarters of total fiscal revenues.
The drop in tourist arrivals from mainland China has hit
Macau hard. In 2015, the economy shrank 20.3 percent
year-on-year, extending a 0.9 percent contraction in 2014. This
is in sharp contrast with the 13.7 percent average annual growth
clocked during the preceding five years.
"The negative outlook reflects uncertainties surrounding the
trajectory for growth, the policy response, and the consequences
for Macao's fiscal and external buffers," it said while
indicating a higher likelihood of a rating change over the
medium term.
