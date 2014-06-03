HONG KONG, June 3Macau, the world's casino
capital, raked in 32.35 billion patacas ($4.05 billion) in
gambling revenues in May, boosted by robust demand from Chinese
visitors keen to bet in the country's only legal casino hub.
Growth in Macau, a special administrative region like
neighbouring Hong Kong, was up 9.3 percent in May, lagging
analyst estimates of 13-15 percent.
A Portuguese colony until 1999, Macau earns the equivalent
of Las Vegas's annual haul in less than two months. Annual
revenues reached a record $45 billion in 2013, elevating the
tiny territory high above rival gaming destinations.
($1 = 7.9860 Macau patacas)
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Matt Driskill)