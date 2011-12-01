HONG KONG Dec 1 Macau, the world's largest gambling destination, posted a 32.9 percent rise in November gaming revenue to 23 billion patacas($2.9 billion), government figures showed on Thursday, buoyed by a rising tide of Chinese gamblers to the glitzy enclave, despite deep-set global economic uncertainties.

November revenue was expected to fall short of October's record $3.4 billion because of the previous month's week-long national holiday in China, dramatically increasing the flow of visitors into Macau.

The former Portuguese colony, an hour from Hong Kong by ferry is the only place mainlanders can legally gamble in casinos, helping it rake in revenue five times larger than rival Las Vegas. (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Chris Lewis and Jacqueline Wong)