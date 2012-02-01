HONG KONG Feb 1 Gambling revenue in Macau, the world's largest gambling destination, jumped 34.8 percent in January to 25 billion patacas ($3.13 billion), government figures showed on Wednesday, boosted by a record flow of Chinese visitors during the Lunar New Year holiday.

One of the world's fastest growing economies, Macau has remained relatively cushioned from global economic turbulence as wealthy mainland punters continue to swarm into the tiny enclave on the lip of China's southern coast.

Investors and analysts remain optimistic on the outlook for the coming year, pricing in a slowdown in growth from 42 percent in 2011 to 11-20 percent in 2012.

Las Vegas Sands Corp, Sands China Ltd, Wynn Resorts Ltd and Wynn Macau Ltd are due to report fourth-quarter earnings this week and analysts are expecting strong growth in mass gaming revenue due to resilient spending from China's burgeoning middle class.