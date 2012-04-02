HONG KONG, April 2 Gambling revenue in Macau,
the world's largest casino gaming destination, surged 24.4
percent in March to 24.99 billion patacas, ($3.12 billion)
government figures showed on Monday.
About 60 km from Hong Kong, Macau has thrived as an influx
of affluent mainland visitors have flocked to the properties of
the enclave's six licensed operators that include Las Vegas
tycoons Steve Wynn and Sheldon Adelson.
The opening of Las Vegas Sands Corp's new $4 billion
casino on April 11 was likely to drive revenue higher in the
near term, said analysts.
Gaming revenue in the former Portuguese colony reached $33.5
billion last year, and has shown robust growth over the past
three months, but investors remain cautious that slowing growth
and rising bad loans in China will impact the industry.