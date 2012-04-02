HONG KONG, April 2 Macau, the world's largest
gaming destination and the only place where Chinese nationals
are legally allowed to casino gamble, said gambling revenue
surged 24.4 percent in March to 25 billion patacas ($3.1
billion), in line with forecasts.
About 60 km from Hong Kong, Macau has thrived as a flood of
affluent mainland visitors have flocked to the properties of the
enclave's six licensed operators, including Las Vegas tycoons
Steve Wynn and Sheldon Adelson.
Gaming revenue in the former Portuguese colony reached $33.5
billion last year, and has shown robust growth over the past
three months, but investors and analysts have remained cautious
that slowing growth and rising bad loans in China could impact
the industry.
Analysts remain mixed on the outlook, with some forecasting
growth between 11-25 percent for 2012.
Kenneth Fong, an analyst at J.P. Morgan in Hong Kong, said
March's figures were in line with expectations.
"I am expecting 22 percent growth for the full year," he
said, shrugging off fears that Macau's key VIP sector, which
relies heavily on the availablity of liquidity extended to
wealthy gamblers, would be significantly impacted in the event
of a slowdown.
The opening of Las Vegas Sands Corp's new $4 billion
casino on April 11 was likely to drive revenue higher in the
near term, said Victor Yip, analyst at UOB Kay Hian in Hong
Kong.
Yip, who is also predicting 22 percent revenue growth for
the year, said: "VIP volumes should grow. Even if there is no
extra credit injected into the junket system, I think it should
still go up."
Macro risks in China, including slowing economic growth and
curtailed private lending due to rising bad debts, have been an
overhang on the Macau sector, an investor favourite in 2011, as
its lucrative VIP segment depends largely on the availability of
private credit.
One of the world's fastest growing economies, Macau said
2011 GDP expanded by 21 percent to around $37 billion in March.
The teeming hub, crammed to the brim with flourescent lit
edifaces, makes the bulk of its revenues from the profitable
casino industry. It enjoys an unemployment rate of below 3
percent.
Sands China shares rose 2.1 percent in a broadly
weaker Hong Kong market on Monday, taking its gains in the last
three months to more than 40 percent. Wynn Macau fell
0.4 percent, but is up about 16 percent in the last three
months.
MGM China fell 1.1 percent, while Melco International rose
1.5 percent.