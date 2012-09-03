* Monthly revenue second-highest on record
* Analysts see mass market strong, VIP stabilising
* China slowdown starting to seep into gaming
HONG KONG, Sept 3 Gambling revenue in Macau grew
5.5 percent year-on-year in August, government data showed on
Monday, signalling a muted pick up in growth buoyed by demand
from mainland gamblers.
August revenue of 26.14 billion patacas ($3.27 billion) was
the highest for a single month this year and compared to 24.78
billion patacas in August last year. The highest revenue intake
was recorded in October 2011 when Macau took in 26.85 billion
patacas.
While Macau was one of the world's fastest-growing economies
in 2011, an economic slowdown in mainland China that has rippled
across industries from the country's vast manufacturing sector
to the property market has started to seep into the
casino-studded enclave.
August's data came in at the lower end of forecasts with
analysts expecting growth of between 7-9 percent. Macau is the
only place in the country where Chinese nationals can legally
gamble in casinos. The tiny hub, a third the size of Manhattan
has been a key beneficiary of China's rising consumer power and
is now the largest gambling market in the world.
Michael Ting, an analyst at CIMB Group in Hong Kong, said
revenues from the mass market segment, made up of China's
aspiring middle class, were still strong while the lucrative VIP
market seems to be stabilising.
"It doesn't seem to be getting worse, so I think gross
gaming revenue growth for the rest of the year will just tread
around mid single digits or so," Ting said.
China's factory surveys for August, key indicators for the
state of the economy, showed the manufacturing sector has been
badly hit by slowing new orders, a sign that the pace of growth
in the world's second-largest economy will weaken well into the
third quarter.
Government data in August showed that Macau's gross domestic
product significantly slowed in the second quarter, up 7.3
percent from 18.4 percent growth in the first quarter this year.
Analysts are mostly bullish on the long-term fundamentals of
Macau, citing a highly underpenetrated Chinese market,
substantial infrastructure improvements to more quickly connect
Macau to the mainland and increasing purchasing power of a
growing middle class.
Yet the majority of analysts have scaled back their
expectations for gross gambling revenue growth this year,
expecting around 10 percent compared with more than 20 percent
expected at the start of the year.
Since May, visitation growth is down 5 percent year-on-year,
U.S. brokerage Wells Fargo wrote in an August note.