By Farah Master
| HONG KONG, April 1
A near two-year tumble in
gambling revenue in China's Macau, the world's largest casino
hub, continued in March with a 16.3 percent fall as visits by
big-spending high-rollers became even more infrequent.
The special administrative region on China's southern coast
is dependent on gambling revenue. But revenue started to fall
after the Beijing government began a campaign against
conspicuous spending by public officials, while economic growth
slowed on the mainland - home to the majority of customers.
Revenue has since hit five-year lows.
In March, gambling revenue fell from a year earlier for the
22nd consecutive month to 18 billion patacas ($2.3 billion),
government data showed on Friday. That was in line with the 13
percent to 16 percent decline estimated by 6 analysts, according
to data from Thomson Reuters.
Analysts said volatility remains high in the VIP sector due
to the government campaign as well as tighter regulations in
Macau, the only Chinese territory where casino gambling is
legal.
"We reiterate our view that gaming revenue in Macau is
likely to decline 0-10 percent in 2016, given policy headwinds
and the structural shift to mass market customers from high
rollers," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Sophie Lin.
The gambling industry in the former Portuguese colony prior
to 2015 was heavily reliant on high-roller VIP gamblers, who
accounted for over two-thirds of total revenue. That portion has
fallen to just over half.
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Christopher Cushing)