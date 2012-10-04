By Farah Master
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Oct 4 Gambling revenue in Macau, the
world's largest casino market, rose 12.3 percent in September
year-on-year, government data showed on Thursday.
September's revenue amounted to a weaker-than-expected
23.87 billion patacas ($2.99 billion). Analysts had forecast
September growth in the tiny enclave on China's southern coast,
to be up 15-17 percent ahead of a national holiday week starting
in October.
A slowdown in China's economy and increased political
scrutiny due to an impending leadership change has taken its
toll on the country's big-spending billionaire punters, pushing
Macau's gambling revenue growth levels down substantially over
the past 5 months.
The former Portuguese colony, one hour from Hong Kong by
ferry, is the only place where Chinese people can legally gamble
at casinos in the country.