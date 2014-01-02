By Farah Master
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Jan 2 Macau, the world's biggest
casino hub, earned $45 billion in gambling revenue in 2013, 18.6
percent more than in 2012, showed data released by the local
government on Thursday.
Macau is a special administrative region of China which
draws more than seven times the gambling revenue of rival casino
destination Las Vegas, thanks to its proximity to wealthy
Chinese.
Improved access to Macau boosted revenue from China's
growing middle class last year, offsetting slowdown in the
growth of VIP custom following a central government campaign to
curb officials' conspicuous spending.
In December, revenue grew 18.5 percent from a year earlier
to 33.5 billion patacas ($4.19 billion) thanks to a rise in
holiday-season visitors. Growth was slightly higher than the 13
percent to 17 percent estimates of six analysts.
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Christopher Cushing)