By Farah Master
| HONG KONG, April 1
HONG KONG, April 1 Macau, the world's casino
capital, raked in 35.5 billion patacas ($4.44 billion) in
gambling revenues in March, boosted by robust demand from
Chinese visitors keen to bet in the country's only legal casino
hub.
Growth in Macau, a special administrative region like
neighbouring Hong Kong, was up 13 percent in March, at the top
end of analyst estimates of 10-13 percent.
A Portuguese colony until 1999, Macau earns the equivalent
of Las Vegas's annual haul in less than two months. Annual
revenues reached a record $45 billion in 2013, elevating the
tiny territory high above rival gaming destinations.
($1 = 7.99 Macau patacas)
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Matt Driskill)