GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks wary ahead of risk events this week, dollar struggles
* UK elections, Comey testimony, ECB meetings key risks this week
HONG KONG, July 2Gambling revenue in Macau grew 12.2 percent in June compared to a year ago, government data showed on Monday, a weaker rebound than the 15 percent gain expected by analysts, signaling muted demand in the world's largest gambling destination.
June's total figure of 23.3 billion patacas ($2.92 billion) was the lowest since last year's November total of 23.0 billion patacas, but ahead of May's 7.3 percent gain. July and August are also expected to be quieter months with appetite picking up in September ahead of a new property opening and a national holiday.
Macau is now seeing faltering demand and rising credit woes in China affect the spending of its key customers - the billionaire VIP gamblers who drop millions of yuan at a time. Macau is the only place where Chinese nationals are allowed to legally gamble in casinos.
* UK elections, Comey testimony, ECB meetings key risks this week
TOKYO, June 7 Japan Display Inc is considering deeper restructuring than first planned and has asked a state-backed fund for help after losing business with Apple Inc due to its late entry into OLED technology, the Nikkei business daily reported.