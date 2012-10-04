* Year-on-year growth was 12.3 pct, analysts expected 15-17
pct rise
* Revenue figure second weakest this year
* Visitor levels have continued to fall
By Farah Master
HONG KONG, Oct 4 Gambling revenue in Macau rose
a weaker-than-expected 12.3 percent in September, indicating
China's slowing economy is increasingly hurting the appetite of
wealthy mainland gamblers to place bets in the world's largest
casino market.
September's revenue at 23.87 billion patacas ($2.99
billion), announced by the Macau government on Thursday, was the
second weakest revenue figure this year.
Analysts had forecast September growth in the tiny enclave
on China's southern coast, to be up 15-17 percent, ahead of a
national holiday week starting on October 1.
The Chinese economy's slowdown and increased political
scrutiny due to an impending leadership change have taken their
toll on the mainland's big-spending billionaire punters, pushing
Macau's gambling revenue growth levels down substantially over
the past five months.
The former Portuguese colony, which is reachable from Hong
Kong by ferry in an hour, is the only place where the Chinese
can legally gamble at casinos in the country.
Macau's economy, one of the world's fastest growing last
year, relies heavily on the gambling industry. The sector
contributes around 40 percent of the casino-crammed hub's GDP.
Visitor levels have continued to trend downwards, with
August registering 0.6 lower visitation year-on-year, adding to
the competitive pressure amongst the six casino players
operating in Macau, including Las Vegas stalwarts Steve Wynn,
through his Wynn Macau unit, and MGM China.
Sands China, controlled by casino magnate and
high-profile Republican donor Sheldon Adelson, opened a new
resort in Macau, adding a new casino and a Sheraton hotel to
Macau's expanding casino skyline.
September's weaker number was due in part to a slowdown in
revenues in the last week, ahead of the long October holiday as
the first three weeks were relatively strong, analysts said.
They expected October data to show a bounce back.
Shares of Macau gambling companies fell 3-4 percent in Hong
Kong on Thursday after the September data was released compared
with a 0.1 percent gain on the main Hong Kong index.
"There could be some profit-taking in the short term unless
there is anything positive happening on the policy side," Victor
Yip, analyst at brokerage UOB Kay Hian in Hong Kong, said about
the share moves.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)