* 2015 revenue $28.9 bln compared to $44 bln in 2014
* Wynn, Sands to open new Macau resorts in 2016
* High roller VIP segment likely to continue declining
By Farah Master
HONG KONG, Jan 1 Gambling revenue in the Chinese
territory of Macau fell for the second year in a row in 2015 as
a prolonged anti-corruption campaign and slowing economic growth
battered the world's largest casino hub.
Gambling revenue fell 34.3 percent to 230.84 billion patacas
($28.93 billion) last year, government data showed on Friday,
compared with analysts' estimate for a 35 percent decline.
December revenue dropped 21.2 percent from a year earlier to
18.3 billion patacas, the 19 straight month of decline.
The results will give impetus to Macau's efforts to
diversify away from casinos and become a more broad-based
tourism hub as China's anti-corruption drive cuts into income
from VIP gamblers.
Las Vegas magnates Steve Wynn and Sheldon Adelson are set to
open resorts in 2016 catering to China's burgeoning middle
class, with attractions like gondola rides and a miniature
Eiffel Tower.
"The long-term positive outlook for Macau remains intact as
the ... region is under-penetrated, at least in the mass
market," Fitch Ratings said in its 2016 outlook for Macau.
Only two years ago, China's only legal casino hub was
booming, with revenues surpassing those in Las Vegas by more
than seven times and shares in the Hong Kong-listed gaming
companies tripling in value.
But casino stocks have slumped 31-56 percent in 2015,
underperforming a 7.2 percent fall in the benchmark Hang Seng
Index.
While the tiny territory still makes revenues five times
that of Vegas, companies such as Sands China, Wynn
Macau, MGM China, Galaxy Entertainment
, Melco Crown Entertainment and SJM Holdings
face unprecedented challenges.
A crackdown on illegal transactions using state-backed
credit card UnionPay, tighter visa restrictions, a raft of
graft-related arrests of Chinese businessmen and officials, and
a crackdown on the widely utilised underground banking system
saw monthly revenues more than halve from two years ago.
Analysts' and casino executives' estimates for gaming
revenue in 2016 range from a 5 percent fall to a rise of 10
percent.
Junket operators who fly in rich Chinese gamblers known as
"big whales" used to account for about two-thirds of total
gaming revenues, but now the segment accounts for less than
half.
($1 = 7.9780 patacas)
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Stephen Coates and Kim
Coghill)