* April marks this year's second-highest monthly revenue
* Wynn Macau, Galaxy have received OK to open new casinos
HONG KONG May 2 Gambling revenue in Macau, the
world's biggest gambling destination, surged 21.9 percent to 25
billion patacas ($3.13 billion) in April, in line with analyst
forecasts, after the opening of a new $4 billion casino drew
strong demand from deep-pocketed Chinese visitors.
A tiny enclave off China's southern coast, Macau's booming
casino town has been a goldmine for U.S. casino giants such as
Las Vegas Sands, which have reaped stellar profits from
their Macau subsidiaries.
Official government data published on Wednesday showed
April's earnings were the second-highest monthly total this year
after January. Analysts said daily gross gaming revenue was the
third highest on record, setting a positive tone for the rest of
2012.
Mainland visitors, who can access the hub via an hour ferry
ride from Hong Kong or through the nearby Chinese city Zhuhai,
contribute the bulk of revenues in Macau as it is the only place
where they can legally casino gamble.
Sands China, gambling billionaire Sheldon
Adelson's $4 billion company, opened its new casino opposite its
trademark Venetian property on April 11 on Macau's Cotai strip.
With economic growth in China cooling from its previously
red-hot pace and small to mid-sized factories struggling, some
Macau analysts remain cautious that a slowdown in the mainland,
coupled with a rise in bad loans, could impact gambling
revenues.
Macau, which earned $33.5 billion in gambling revenue in
2011, is expected to earn around $40 billion in 2012, with
analyst estimates ranging from gains of 15-25 percent compared
with 42 percent growth last year.
VIP gamblers, the high-rolling clients who bring in the
lion's share of revenue for casinos, are more sensitive to
fluctuations in credit availability. These gamblers, who usually
spend millions of yuan at a time, use junket agents who loan
them local Macau currency to get around China's currency
regulations.
Victor Yip, an analyst at UOB Kay Hian brokerage in Hong
Kong, said that while the first 15 days of April were not that
strong due to seasonal factors, the last two weeks approaching
the May holiday weekend accelerated significantly.
"You can notice that the daily gross gaming revenue
accelerated. It is a short term trend but still it may indicate
we are going towards a positive direction," he said.
The Macau government is encouraging the development of more
leisure- and family-focused properties on Cotai, a reclaimed
strip of land 10 minutes drive from the enclave's crammed
peninsula.
Officials in the past two weeks have given the green light
to Wynn Macau to construct its new 51-acre resort as
well as Galaxy Entertainment to construct the next
phase of its casino resort, which are both located on Cotai.