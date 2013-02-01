(Adds analyst quote, details on earnings, outlook)
HONG KONG Feb 1 Gambling revenue in Macau rose
a lower-than-expected 7.3 percent in January year-on-year as the
traditional lull before the Lunar New Year begins set in.
January's revenue at 26.9 billion patacas ($3.4 billion) was
weaker than analysts' forecasts of 10-12 percent growth.
Seasonally, Macau gambling revenue dips ahead of the New Year
holiday period, which this year starts on Feb. 10. It tends to
accelerate once the holiday season begins.
Macau, a Portuguese colony until 1999, raked in $38 billion
in annual gambling revenues last year. The tiny enclave about an
hour away from Hong Kong by ferry and with a population of half
a million, is the only place where people can legally gamble at
casinos in China.
Demand from Chinese gamblers, who make up the majority of
visitors to Macau, is highly dependent on China's economic and
political factors. With China's economy showing only tentative
signs of a recovery and a political impetus to control
corruption and lavish spending, sentiment for gambling may
moderate in the near term, analysts said.
"It is still a very tepid rebound in terms of the political
transfer in China," said Michael Ting, an analyst at CIMB-GK
Securities in Hong Kong, adding that the VIP market of
top-spending gamblers, was still on shaky ground.
VIP gamblers, known to bet 1 million yuan ($160,800) at a
time, have scaled back their bets since 2012. The sector had
started to show an initial recovery in the last two months of
the year after a closely watched national leadership transition
in October.
Sands China, U.S. billionaire Sheldon Adelson's
Macau unit of his behemoth Las Vegas Sands, posted solid
fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, helping to offset sluggish
growth in Las Vegas.
The $40 billion company by market capitalisation, which
opened a new hotel tower at its Sheraton property located on
Macau's Cotai strip earlier this week, has over a third of
Macau's hotel room capacity, a key advantage to help it drive
volume, analysts said.
Wynn Macau, Steve Wynn's Macau unit, posted
lacklustre Macau earnings on Friday due to the company's limited
capacity in Macau at a time when its rivals are adding tables
and hotel rooms.
Visitation to Macau has remained weak with arrivals in
December falling 2 percent year-on-year. Operators have tried to
compensate by raising minimum bets on the gambling tables.
($1 = 6.2188 Chinese yuan)
