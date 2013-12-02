* Revenue reaches $3.78 billion
* Growth at top end of analyst estimates
* Non-gaming events such as Grand Prix brought more visitors
HONG KONG, Dec 2 Gambling revenue in the
southern Chinese territory of Macau jumped 21.3 percent on year
in November after events including an international boxing match
and annual Grand Prix motor race led to an increase in
high-spending visitors.
China's only legal casino hub is one of the world's
fastest-growing economies thanks to the gambling industry,
earning most of its income from visitors from nearby Chinese
provinces such as Guangdong.
Revenue came in at the high end of analyst estimates,
reaching 30.18 billion patacas ($3.78 billion) - the fourth
highest this year - according to government data released on
Monday. Analysts had forecast median growth of 20 percent.
Casino's in the month welcomed visitors attracted to the
territory by Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao fighting at
U.S. billionaire Sheldon Adelson's Venetian resort, and the
annual street circuit race held over two weekends.
Macau, home to 35 casinos with 8 more in the works, is under
pressure from the central government in Beijing to rely less on
gambling and diversify into other types of leisure and tourism
business.
As a result, casino operators Sands China Ltd,
Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd, Galaxy Entertainment
Group Ltd, MGM China Holdings Ltd, SJM
Holdings Ltd and Wynn Macau Ltd are starting
to increase non-gaming amenities such as Melco's House of
Dancing Water show and Galaxy's film theatre.
The former Portuguese colony may see growth constrained in
the short term as it runs out of hotel rooms, with new hotels
unlikely to open before the end of next year.
Growth is likely to spurt again when a bridge opens by 2016
joining Macau with fellow specially administered region Hong
Kong as well as the Chinese border city of Zhuhai.
Casinos will also benefit from new rail links shortening
travel times to China's northern cities, as well as from the
planned expansion of ferry terminals and the international
airport.