By Farah Master
| HONG KONG, June 1
HONG KONG, June 1 Macau, the world's biggest
casino hub, posted a drop of 9.6 percent in gambling revenue for
May, with the pace of decline accelerating from the previous
month, as wealthy gamblers continued to steer clear of the
southern Chinese territory.
May marked the 24th consecutive monthly drop for the former
Portuguese colony, where monthly revenues have shrunk by half in
the last two years and hit lows not seen in over five years.
Macau, the only place in China where casino gambling is
legal, has been hit by a protracted anti-corruption campaign
that targeted officials and politically linked businessmen, and
slowing economic growth in the world's second-largest economy.
Gambling revenue for May fell 9.6 percent to 18.4 billion
patacas ($2.3 billion), government data showed on Wednesday, a
steeper drop than analysts' expectations for a 6-7 percent fall.
Macau's economy is critically reliant on casinos, with the
gaming industry accounting for over 80 percent of government
revenues. Economic growth in the tiny territory, home to 600,000
people, shrunk 13 percent in the first quarter, government data
showed this week.
The central government in Beijing and local officials have
pushed casino operators, including Sands China, Wynn
Macau, MGM China, Galaxy Entertainment
, SJM Holdings and Melco Crown, to
diversify their offerings away from glitzy casino halls into a
more wholesome tourism offering.
This year three new mega resorts are due to open with
features including a 50 percent scale version of the Eiffel
Tower, a large lake fronted with a gondola ride and ultra-luxury
shopping and dining, as operators try to appeal to a broader
type of customer than the traditional hardcore gambler.
While revenues have tumbled, many industry experts are
confident the worst is over but remain cautious in the near
term, citing a gradual recovery rather than a quick rebound.
"Long-term, we believe Macau can capitalize on the rising
Chinese demand for holiday leisure travel," said Vitaly Umansky,
analyst at Bernstein in Hong Kong.
The impact of slowing revenues has taken a toll on the
industry with the number of gaming-related crimes up by 11
percent in the first quarter due to an increase in loan sharking
and false imprisonment in casinos. Overall general criminality
fell 7.1 percent.
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)