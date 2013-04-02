BRIEF-Huaan Securities' 2016 net profit down 67.7 pct
* Says 2016 net profit down 67.7 percent y/y at 602.0 million yuan ($87.50 million)
HONG KONG, April 2 Gambling revenue in Macau, the world's biggest gambling destination, rose 25.4 percent to 31.34 billion patacas ($3.92 billion) in March, according to government data.
Macau, a Portuguese colony until 1999, is the only place in China where casino gambling is legal. Full-year gambling revenue hit $38 billion last year.
* Says 2016 net profit down 67.7 percent y/y at 602.0 million yuan ($87.50 million)
* Says unit secures 27.9 million dinars contract from Kuwait National Petroleum Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, March 28 VTB Capital, the investment banking arm of Russia's second largest bank VTB, has moved into the agricultural commodities business, with a focus on the Black Sea and Central Europe, its head of global commodities Atanas Djumaliev told Reuters.