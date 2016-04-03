(Repeats sunday story with no changes)
* Partner suing for breach of partnership contract
* Suit seeks 70 pct of Las Vegas Sands profit from 2004-22
* Partner says LVS misused partnership trade secrets
By Farah Master
HONG KONG, April 3 A Macau court has ruled that
a former business partner of Las Vegas Sands Corp, the
world's biggest casino company, can proceed with a lawsuit
seeking billions in damages for breaking the terms of their
former partnership agreement.
In a filing made on March 16, a court in the Chinese southern
territory denied Las Vegas Sands a motion to dismiss the
lawsuit, which alleges that the company, headed by U.S.
billionaire Sheldon Adelson, misused trade secrets obtained
during their venture.
The former partner, a company called Asian American, which
is headed by Taiwanese businessman Marshall Hao, is asking for
just over 70 percent of Las Vegas Sands' profits from 2004 to
2022. Even before taking into account future profits, that would
exceed $8 billion on reported profits to 2015, according to
Reuters calculations.
Las Vegas Sands, which has taken legal action in Nevada and
Macau to try and stop the suit, said: "The company has
consistently maintained that this case has no merit. We have
confidence that ultimately the Macao judicial process will reach
the same conclusion."
Hao's lawyer Jorge Menezes said the court had not yet set a
date, but a hearing should take place in the coming months.
He said he could not comment further due to the legal
proceedings.
The partnership of Las Vegas Sands and Asian American
submitted a bid for a gaming concession in 2001 in Macau, which
has since become the world's largest gambling hub.
During the process, Las Vegas Sands switched partners, and
instead teamed up with Hong Kong group Galaxy Entertainment, a
venture that went on to win a licence in the former Portuguese
colony over a decade ago.
Asian American claims that Las Vegas Sands terminated its
joint venture and then made a near identical bid submission with
Galaxy, using details that were exclusive to their previous
partnership.
"We are delighted and looking forward to see this dispute
adjudicated on the merits for the first time. We have walked a
long and difficult path to reach this goal," Hao told Reuters.
For Las Vegas Sands, which faces a number of lawsuits in
Macau, including breach of contract for work done helping obtain
its casino licence and unlawful dismissal claims, the case could
bring unwanted attention as the territory's government decides
whether to extend the six operators' licences as they start to
expire in 2020.
The case also comes at a difficult time for gambling
revenues in the former Portuguese colony, which have slumped to
five-year lows, as China's anti-corruption campaign has deterred
conspicuous consumption by high rollers and as economic growth
in the world's second-largest economy slows.
Analysts have nevertheless remained relatively bullish on
Sands' operations relative to the other Macau operators -
Galaxy, Wynn Macau, MGM China, SJM Holdings and Melco Crown -
due to its focus on mass-market visitors and its large
footprint.
The company is due to open the Parisian casino in Macau this
year, featuring a half-size replica of the Eiffel tower.
(Reporting by Farah Master; additional reporting by Tripti
Kalro in Bangalore; Editing by Will Waterman)