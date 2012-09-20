* New casino opens with no extra gaming tables
* Immediate impact of new casino seen muted
* Last Adelson site expected to start in Nov, cost $2.5 bln
By Farah Master
MACAU, September 20 U.S. billionaire Sheldon
Adelson opened his latest resort in Macau on Thursday, adding to
a string of casinos in the world's largest gambling destination
that has helped the high-profile donor to the U.S. Republican
party earn most of his multi-billion dollar fortune.
Adelson, chairman of Las Vegas Sands Corp and its
Macau unit, Sands China Ltd, presided over the opening
of his Polynesian-themed casino and Sheraton Macau hotel, adding
to his Sands Cotai Central property, which opened in April.
The new casino can only add new gambling tables starting in
2013 due to government regulations, so Adelson compensated by
moving close to 200 tables from his existing Venetian and Sands
Macau casinos.
The impact of Sands' fifth casino in Macau, the only place
where Chinese nationals can legally casino gamble, will be
relatively muted due to the lack of new tables, analysts said.
While Macau's gambling revenue growth slowed significantly
in the second quarter from a year earlier, overall revenues have
risen and casino companies are still pledging billions to expand
their footprints.
Macau's gambling revenue growth for the year is expected to
reach between 10-15 percent, say analysts, most of whom have
downgraded their estimates from around 20 percent, due to
slower-than-expected growth particularly in the lucrative VIP
sector made up of wealthy Chinese.
The latest opening comes as Adelson is the focus of a series
of lawsuits and investigations in the United States and
Macau.
Sands Cotai Central is adding another Sheraton hotel tower
early next year and also plans a St Regis hotel tower. When
completed, Sands will have more than 9,000 hotel rooms, which it
says will help drive business.
The total cost of Sands Cotai Central is expected to be $5
billion upon completion, more than twice the cost of Galaxy
Entertainment's Galaxy Macau, which opened last year.
Adelson, worth an estimated $25 billion by Forbes, has one
more land site left to develop in Macau and is expected to start
construction on the site, known as parcel 3, in November. It
will be designed as a replica of the Eiffel Tower and is
expected to take between 24 and 44 months to build. The phase
will cost Adelson $2.5 billion.
Michael Leven, chief operating officer for Las Vegas Sands,
said $1 billion of the financing will come from the company's
equity base with the remainder coming from international banks.
The Macau government recently granted Sands an extension
until 2015 to complete construction on parcel 3.