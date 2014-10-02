HONG KONG Oct 3 Hundreds of casino workers in gambling hub Macau plan to walk off the job on Friday to demand higher wages and better benefits, a union leader said, the latest in a wave of labour unrest to hit casino operators also facing shrinking revenues.

Dealers at the flagship casino of MGM China Holdings Ltd , a unit of U.S.-based MGM Resorts International , plan to take sick leave at noon on Friday, said Wu Jian one of the organisers at the Forefront of Macau Gaming, the labour union behind recent protests.

Wu did not say how long the protest would last. MGM China officials were not immediately available for comment.

The protest by the MGM workers comes a month after about 1,000 dealers working for SJM Holdings, the gaming company run by the family of former Macau kingpin Stanley Ho, showed up late for shifts and refused to work overtime in a protest over salaries and benefits.

Macau is the only place in China where casino gambling is legal and gaming revenues account for nearly 90 percent of government revenues.

The former Portuguese colony, home to just over 500,000 people, is racing to build eight new resorts in the next three years, but faces a shortage of labour due to rigid regulations that prohibit foreigners from working at gaming tables.

The labour strains add to the woes of the 35 casinos operating in Macau, which are face declining revenues as Beijing's two-year-old anti-corruption drive keeps wealthy mainland Chinese gamblers away.

Analysts forecast Macau's gambling revenues to have dropped about 13 percent year-on-year in September, their fourth consecutive month of decline. Macau's Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau is expected to announce figures for the month on Friday.

Figures for the rest of the year are also likely to be weak, as more gamblers stay away due to a corruption crackdown and China's slowing economy. Other negative factors include a smoking ban on main casino floors due to be implemented this month and restrictions by the Macau authorities on the use of China's UnionPay card, used to withdraw cash for gambling.

Analysts forecast gaming revenues this year to grow in the low single-digits at best, which would be their weakest performance on record. (Editing by Miral Fahmy)