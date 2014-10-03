* Industrial action becoming more frequent in Macau
By Farah Master
HONG KONG, Oct 3 Hundreds of casino workers in
gambling hub Macau walked off the job on Friday to demand higher
wages and better benefits, a union leader said, the latest in a
wave of labour unrest to hit casino operators also facing
shrinking revenues.
Up to 300 dealers at the flagship casino of MGM China
Holdings Ltd , a unit of U.S.-based MGM Resorts
International, took collective sick leave at noon on
Friday, said Ieong Man Teng, head of the Forefront of Macau
Gaming, the labour union behind recent protests.
MGM China said its operations were not affected by the
strike. "The vast majority of our team members have reported to
work and are delivering their high level of service as usual,"
the company said in a statement.
The protest by the MGM workers comes a month after about
1,000 dealers working for SJM Holdings, the gaming
company run by the family of former Macau kingpin Stanley Ho,
showed up late for shifts and refused to work overtime in a
protest over salaries and benefits.
Macau is the only place in China where casino gambling is
legal and gaming revenues account for nearly 90 percent of
government revenues.
The former Portuguese colony, home to just over 500,000
people, is racing to build eight new resorts in the next three
years, but faces a shortage of labour due to rigid regulations
that prohibit foreigners from working at gaming tables.
The labour strains add to the woes of the 35 casinos
operating in Macau, which are face declining revenues as
Beijing's two-year-old anti-corruption drive keeps wealthy
mainland Chinese gamblers away.
Analysts forecast Macau's gambling revenues to have dropped
about 13 percent year-on-year in September, their fourth
consecutive month of decline. Macau's Gaming Inspection and
Coordination Bureau is expected to announce figures for the
month by Friday at the earliest.
More than 60 percent of Macau's visitors come from mainland
China and October is typically a busy month for casino operators
due to a week-long public holiday.
Analysts, however, said revenues for October are also
expected to be weak as government restrictions on tour groups to
Hong Kong, where pro-democracy protests are raging, are keep
"mass market" gamblers away.
Most package tours from China visit Macau and Hong Kong
together and these mass market gamblers have been a boon to
casinos struggling with a drop in big-spending visitors.
"Many VIPs and premium mass players cancelled their trips,
forcing casinos to comp rooms to lower-tier players," said Karen
Tang, an analyst at Deutsche Bank in Hong Kong.
She said the number of Chinese tourists visiting Macau on
Oct. 1, the first day of the public holiday, was only two
percent more than the previous year, a much slower growth than
in the past.
Other factors likely to keep gamblers away include a smoking
ban on main casino floors due to be implemented this month and
restrictions by the Macau authorities on the use of China's
UnionPay card, used to withdraw cash for gambling.
Analysts forecast gaming revenues this year to grow in the
low single-digits at best, which would be their weakest
performance on record.
