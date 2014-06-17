By Donny Kwok
| HONG KONG, June 17
HONG KONG, June 17 Macau will shorten the stay
for Chinese passport holders who transit in the enclave to five
days from seven with effect from July 1, to deter people from
violating rules by remaining in the world's largest gambling hub
and not travelling elsewhere.
The transit period would be cut further to one day, from
two, for mainland Chinese travellers who breach the rules and
re-visit the former Portuguese colony within 60 days, the Public
Security Police Force of Macao S.A.R. announced on its website
late on Monday.
In August 2008, the department adjusted the transit period
for mainland visitors to seven days from 14.
For many years, politically linked tycoons and government
officials were frequently spotted betting millions in the
southern Chinese city's lavish VIP rooms. But their numbers have
dwindled because of an anti-corruption campaign led by Chinese
leader Xi Jinping.
Beijing is both subtly and openly making its presence known
in Macau, a tiny metropolis about one-third the size of
Manhattan, spread across a densely populated cluster of three
land masses.
Any measures that would reduce the amount of Chinese money
coming into Macau would impact the territory's economic growth
because of its overwhelming dependence on mainland Chinese
gamblers. Macau's gambling revenues grew by almost 20 percent in
2013 to $45 billion
Legislators in Macau, where gaming taxes account for over 80
percent of government revenues, believe the latest measure will
do little to help solve the problem of mainland Chinese using
the transit time to remain in the city and gamble, local Hong
Kong media reported.
Shares of Macau gaming companies eased on Tuesday, with
Galaxy Entertainment MGM China, Sands China
and Wynn Macau all falling around 2 percent, lagging a
0.6 percent fall for the benchmark Hang Seng Index.
(Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)