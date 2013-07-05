HONG KONG, July 5 Casino owner Macau Legend
Development Ltd rose 4.3 percent in its Hong Kong
debut on Friday, after raising a much less than expected $283
million in its IPO as volatile markets sapped already weak
demand for listings.
Shares in the company, which owns the Macau Fisherman's
Wharf development, opened at HK$2.45, compared with its HK$2.35
IPO price. Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index was set
to open up 1.3 percent.
Macau Legend priced the deal on Tuesday near the bottom of
its HK$2.30 to HK$2.98 per share indicative range. Hit by a
downturn in global markets, the company postponed its initial
IPO pricing and then slashed its size from up to $786 million to
$283 million.
In a securities filing on Thursday, Macau Legend said it
received orders from retail investors for less than one-fifth of
the shares on offer, underscoring tepid demand from individuals
in Hong Kong, while the institutional tranche of the IPO was
"slightly" oversubscribed.
CLSA and Citic Securities Co Ltd , were
hired as joint global coordinators, with Credit Suisse Group AG
also acting as a joint bookrunner of the IPO.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Denny Thomas; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)