Oct 10 Consumer products company Jarden Corp's
founder and chairman, Martin Franklin, is planning to
buy privately held specialty chemicals maker MacDermid Inc
for $1.8 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.
The deal is expected to be the first of several purchases of
niche chemicals businesses by Franklin, reflecting the
British-born businessman's interest in collecting and building
businesses unrelated to the company he runs, the Journal said.
The deal, expected to close by the end of the year, will be
funded through Platform Acquisition Holdings Ltd - a
company Franklin founded with billionaire Nicolas Berggruen and
took public on the London Stock Exchange in May, the Journal
said.
Platform Acquisition's shareholders include sovereign wealth
funds, hedge fund investors and William Ackman's Pershing Square
Capital Management, which owns 28 percent of the company's
ordinary shares, the Journal said.
After the deal, Platform Acquisition will be renamed
Platform Specialty Products Corp, its headquarters will be moved
to the United States and its listing to the New York Stock
Exchange, the Journal said.
Jarden supplies products ranging from Sunbeam electric
blankets and Crock-Pots to Coleman camping gear and Marmot
clothing to retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc,
Target Corp and Bed, Bath and Beyond.
Denver-based MacDermid was taken private for $1.3 billion in
a management-led buyout in 2007. The specialty chemicals company
generated about $740 million in revenue for the year to
September, the Journal said.
Jarden and MacDermid could not immediately be reached for
comment by Reuters outside of regular U.S. business hours.