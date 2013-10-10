Oct 10 Platform Acquisition Holdings Ltd
, founded by Jarden Corp Chairman Martin
Franklin, said it would acquire privately held specialty
chemicals maker MacDermid Inc for about $1.8 billion.
Denver-based MacDermid makes specialized chemicals that are
used by manufacturers of automobiles and consumer electronics,
and in the offshore drilling industry.
The deal underscores British-born Franklin's quest of
building a conglomerate of unrelated consumer brands.
Jarden's portfolio consists of about 100 brands that range
from Mr. Coffee and Sunbeam appliances to Crock-Pot slow cookers
and Aviator playing cards. It supplies to retailers such as
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Target Corp and Bed, Bath
and Beyond.
The company bought Yankee Candle Co, the largest scented
candle company in the United States, for $1.75 billion last
month from private equity owner Madison Dearborn Partners.
The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Thursday that
Platform was in advanced talks to buy MacDermid. Platform is a
shell company created by Franklin and billionaire Nicolas
Berggruen for making acquisitions.
If completed, the acquisition will constitute a reverse
takeover, Platform Acquisition said in a statement.
After the deal, Platform Acquisition will be renamed
Platform Specialty Products Corp (PSP), its headquarters will be
moved to the United States and its listing to the New York Stock
Exchange.
MacDermid's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel
Leever, will be appointed as the new company's CEO. Frank
Monteiro, MacDermid's Chief Financial Officer, will become the
CFO of PSP.
The deal is expected to close by the end of the year.
Platform Acquisition's shareholders include sovereign wealth
funds, hedge fund investors and William Ackman's Pershing Square
Capital Management.
MacDermid was taken private for $1.3 billion in a
management-led buyout in 2007. It generated about $740 million
in revenue for the year to September.
Shares of Platform Acquisition were halted on the London
Stock Exchange on Thursday. They closed at 10.50 pence on
Wednesday.